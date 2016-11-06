Malta and the Spanish Civil War

A Spanish rebel is led to a summary court martial in Madrid on July 27, 1936, after he surrendered.

Just two months after the end of the Italian invasion and conquest of Abyssinia (Ethiopia) another invasion broke out, this time in Europe. A democraticly-elected coalition of left-wing parties known as the Popular Front was elected in 1936. A few months after, a military revolt against the Popular Front government of Spain was initiated. It was supported by conservative elements within the country.

When an initial military coup failed to win control of the entire country a bloody civil war ensued. The rebels/insurgents, who became known as the Nationalists, were later supported militarily by Fascist Italy and Nazi Germany. On the other hand, the Popular Front, known later as the Republicans, was supported by the Soviet Union.

Following these developments, Malta’s worry was the vulnerability and defence of the island in case of a surprise attack. The fact that Fascist Italy was involved directly in the Spanish Civil War was worrying. The Maltese military authorities took the necessary precautions in case of an aerial attack, which could have included gas bombs or high explosive bombs.

During the Spanish Civil War, Royal Navy ships made frequent visits to Malta. On July 26, 1936, HMS Devonshire proceeded to Palma, Majorca (Balearic Islands) and HMS London to Barcelona to join other ships, including HMS Douglas, HMS Garland, HMS Gypsy and HMS Gallant.

The Fourth Destroyer Flotilla left Malta for England, where she was diverted to Spanish ports. HMS Keith was sent to Valencia, HMS Boadicea to Alicante, while HMS Basilisk was sent to Aleria.

On August 9, HMS Queen Elizabeth, the flagship of the Mediterranean Fleet, arrived in Gibraltar. The Commander-in-Chief, Admiral Sir Dudley Pound, arrived at Gibraltar on board HMS Galatea. The hospital ship Maine and destroyer HMS Wolsey were also sent to Barcelona.

By August 16, 1936, 40 British warships were deployed to Spain to assist people of all nationalities and by mid-October the majority of all refugees had been safely evacuated. More than 6,000 people had been evacuated, including British nationals. On December 16, 500 refugees arrived at St Jean de Luz from Bilbao on board two British destroyers.

First Lord of the Admiralty, Sir Samuel Hoare, with Captain Woods inspecting the Guard of Honour at Customs House, Valletta.

During the morning of August 28, the British sloop Enchantress, escorted by HMS Grenville, entered the Grand Harbour. On board was Sir Samuel Hoare, First Lord of the Admiralty. Later, Sir Samuel, who landed at the Customs House, was given a salute by the Band of the First Battalion, The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment, while the Guard of Honour was provided by the Regiment. Saluting the Regimental Colour, Sir Samuel shook hands with Brigadier Stubbs, Officer Commanding the Troops in Malta, Air Commodore Maltby and Lieutenant Colonel W.M. Ozanne, commanding the First Battalion, The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment.

Maltese Catholics were very preoccupied by what was happening to the Spanish Church and clergy. On September 1, 1936, it was announced in the local newspapers that a religious procession to pray to God and the saints to protect the Catholic Church in Spain was being held on September 6 at 5pm. The procession was organised by the Holy Name Society as an act of penance and to implore Divine Mercy in favour of the Catholic Church in Spain and as a reparation for the outrages that were being perpetrated by the ‘Reds’ in that country.

A special appeal was made to all members of the Holy Name Society, the Catholic Action and the MUSEUM, as well as other Religious societies and Catholic organisations to attend. The procession was to proceed through Merchants Street, Archbishop Street, Republic Street, King Edwards’ Avenue and then to The Granaries in Floriana where a short sermon was held, including the Blessed Sacrament benediction. Other processions were organised during the course of the Spanish Civil War.

The chapter of the church of St Paul Shipwrecked leading the procession to implore Divine Mercy in favour of the Catholic Church in Spain and as a reparation for the outrages perpetrated by the ‘Reds’ in that country.

The Maltese feared that Britain might abandon Malta in case of an enemy attack, as happened during the Italo-Abyssinian war when the Mediterranean Fleet left Malta because it was thought that the island was too close to Italy and the vulnerability of a surprise Italian aerial attack was imminent. In fact, on September 25 the Malta Daily Chronicle published an article by the Giornale D’Italia regarding British possessions in the Mediterranean:

“The attitude taken by the Rome Press in discussing the statement made by the [First Lord of the Admiralty] Sir Samuel Hoare, on his return from the Mediterranean cruise, reveals uneasiness, and it is felt here that the steps the British Government proposes to take to strengthen Imperial possessions in the Medi-terranean, give great cause for this uneasiness. The semi-official organ Giornale d’Italia announces that a long series of articles dealing with the matter will follow that which appeared on Tuesday, which raised the whole question - What is Great Britain’s ultimate goal?

“The Giornale D’Italia points out that Sir S[amuel] Hoare visited all the British bases in the Mediterranean, both those already long in existence, and those under construction, to study the steps necessary in order to make them efficient in the event of war. On his recent trip, quotes the Giornale d’Italia, King Edward avoided every contact with Italy, going straight from the Dalmatian coast in Yugoslavia to Greece and Turkey.

“King Edward invited the Turkish President to London and prepared the visit of the Turkish Fleet to the British fortress of Malta, which is being deprived of its century-old right to use the Italian language. England goes so far as to exploit the unaccountable mistrust of Italy felt on Turkey. Italy, therefore, asks what might really be England’s ultimate aims.”

Many articles were published in local newspapers about the possibility of an Italian surprise attack on Malta. An article about the defence of Malta was published by the Times of Malta on November 3, 1936. The author of the article, Michael Langley, said that the present state of emergency in Europe needed firmly to establish the naval, military and aerial defence of Malta.

“By ourselves we are helpless and always at the mercy of a stronger Power. Associated with Britain we share with the League of Nations a wide disapproval of Italy’s actions in Africa. We have been committed to that view and its consequences. And as everyone knows, the Italian air base at Taormina is not half an hour’s flying distance from Valletta, your destroyers can give us only two minutes’ warning of an air attack and the island is itself so overcrowded that we could not hope to escape a shambles. It is, therefore, your duty to provide for the defence of the Maltese, apart from preserving the island as a naval base.

Dolores Ibárruri, known as La Pasionaria, was a Spanish Communist politician known for her famous slogan ‘¡No Pasarán!’ (‘They shall not pass’) during the Battle for Madrid in November 1936.

“Nor it simply a matter of taking precautionary measures in the event of attack from the air. We certainly need stronger guarantees of safety than was implied by the concentration of the whole Mediterranean Fleet on Alexandria last winter. But the need is just as great to put a stop to Fascist propaganda, since no external Power can hope to take the island so long as the British Navy chooses to control its harbours, though a very serious position might arise if the sympathies of the inhabitants towards Britain became alienated,” he said.

As happened during the Italo-Abyssinian war, the fear of a gas and aerial attack was still felt in the Maltese islands. In fact, this situation increased a lot after the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War, when aircraft on both sides started bombarding civilians.

On November 14, it was an­nounced that gas masks and air raid precautions were to be introduced in Gozo. An appeal was to be made for Gozitan recruits to join the local section of the Passive Defence Reserve. Instructors from the Anti-Gas School gave instructions in anti-gas measure to the staff of essential public services, the Police and elementary school teachers. Instructions were also given to priests.

Although the fear of an Italian invasion diminished by the end of the Italo-Abyssinian war in May 1936, the Maltese military authorities still thought it was important to be ready for any eventuality. New military tactics, including the use of tanks and especially aircraft, were being used during the Spanish Civil War.

On November 18, 1936, military exercises was held in several places in Mellieħa, including Ix-Xagħra tal-Marfa, Ix-Xagħra, Wied Musa, L-Aħrax, Id-Dahar, Għajn Tuta, Il-Latnija, the water area in the south Comino channel and a two-mile radius of Ponta tal-Marfa. Civilians living in these areas were evacuated until the exercises were completed. Naval, military and air authorities said they were not responsible for any injuries occurred during these exercises.

On November 22, 1936, The Sunday Times of Malta published the defence debate in the House of Lords, where Lord Strabolgi and Lord Strickland made special emphasis on the need to strengthen Malta’s defences. Although the Italo-Abyssinian war ended in May 1936, the vulnerability of the Maltese islands had been brought continually to the forefront. The use of aircraft and other weapons in the Spanish Civil War continued to show how the Maltese island were vulnerable for such attacks.

Lord Strickland said the only re­medy was to make Malta strong enough by building the Marsaxlokk Air Base. He criticised the inadequacy of the vote of £15,000 for British cultural propaganda abroad. In another debate, Lord Strickland said in Spain poison gas was already being used. The belligerents were also using with greater effect incendiary bombs and high explosive bombs. In Malta, recruits for the Passive Reserve were being trained and 102 newly-trained personnel were recruited.

By the end of December 1936, an Anglo-Italian Mediterranean Agreement was signed. It was referred to as a Christmas Present for the two governments. The agreement consisted of maintaining and preserving the status quo in the Mediterranean. It only concerned the Mediterranean and did not raise the question of British recognition of the conquest of Abyssinia and did not include provisions for a limitation of naval forces.

During 1937, the Nationalists were establishing their dominance in Spain thanks to their greater access to foreign aid, including their German and Italian allies, who were helping them considerably.

In April 1937, the world witnessed the first air raids on a defenceless civilian population. The Nationalist Air Force bombarded the Basque city of Guernica.

Although the Republicans were able to buy arms from the Soviet Union, they continued to suffer from serious divisions among the various Communist and anarchist groups within it.

