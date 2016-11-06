Make a meal of it

With the party season fast approaching, Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa executive chef Stefan Hogan shares his advice on planning the perfect menu.

The festive season and scrumptiously good food (the kind you may only indulge in once a year) go together like a horse and carriage. It’s for that very reason that planning the perfect menu is a vital step.

“Christmas is the season when everyone looks forward to letting their hair down and, possibly, even eating some of the foods they avoid at other times of the year,” Stefan Hogan, the executive chef at the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa in Attard, said.

“It’s an (almost) guilt-free clemency, and we find that our clients are eager to present menus that are fun, exuberant and that little bit different at this time of year.”

Each menu has to start with careful planning. Hogan recommends that you first assess the number of guests you hope to invite and how long the party will go on for. For instance, is this an after-work cocktail do for 10 to 20 people, or is it a lively Saturday night party?

“This information sets the pace and tone, while providing vital information about the menu you will need,” the chef added.

Either way, he recommends a good mix of hot and cold canapés to encourage guests to mingle.

“Standing receptions are definitely popular at the moment, especially at this time of year. This is primarily because people want to socialise, and it’s also fun for them to pick and choose the items they want to eat throughout the evening without being tied down to a structure of courses.”

Stations – stalls serving hot food – are also popular. Hogan recommends choosing just one or two stations to reflect your theme, or to give guests the opportunity to easily bulk up on food – especially if they are drinking quite heavily.

“A simple, high-quality fresh pasta station is always a good idea. Perhaps bite-sized ravioli served with a seasonal sauce like wild mushrooms. The use of seasonal, fresh produce is also very on-trend at the moment, and our menus have come to reflect that. The results are always full of flavour and delicious.”

Scandinavian food is definitely in

Chef Hogan also highlights another couple of key foodie trends, including two based on international menus.

“Scandinavian food is definitely in, and for that I recommend a station serving a venison ragu topped with warm malt crumbs. It’s delicious and easy-to-eat, which is also an important consideration when people are eating standing up and chatting.”

Dietary requirements are also an important consideration when planning a menu.

Hogan recommends splitting the menu equally between meat, fish and vegetarian canapés, with a few of the vegetarian ones also being made vegan.

“More people are coming to us with special dietary requirements in mind ahead of their events, which is good because we can plan them into the menu. We can take certain requirements into account and include items in the main ones, while other guests may need food to be prepared and cooked especially for them. For these, we prefer to prepare a dish or two just for them to avoid possible cross-contamination with items they can’t eat.”

Other key trends this season include South American dishes with a modern twist.

“We recently introduced small, homemade pies to our party menu, and they were a huge hit. Among them we have South American empanadas, however, instead of making them with traditional lamb, we experimented with mutton and white beans, and the results were delicious. A bit of experimentation adds to the excitement.”

The chef also recommends complementing the food with your venue, in order to create a holistic experience for your guests. At the Villa Corinthia, where many of the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa’s largest events are held, a classic menu always works beautifully.

“There’s something very on-trend about classic and retro food,” Hogan said. “For instance, a station serving a top-quality shrimp cocktail, with fresh shrimp and a Marie Rose sauce is iconic and delicious.

“Classic desserts always go down a treat, too. At this time of year, I recommend something warm to close things off, such as mini Christmas puddings with brandy butter or a rhubarb crumble with vanilla custard. What could be more comforting and festive than that?”