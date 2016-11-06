Man United's big guns Zlatan and Pogba fire at last

Manchester United's Matteo Darmian receives treatment after sustaining a injury. Photo: Rebecca Naden, Reuters

Jose Mourinho's wretched week ended on a high note as Manchester United's big guns Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba finally began firing, both finding the target in a 3-1 win at dismal Swansea City.

Mourinho watched from the stands at the Liberty Stadium following his touchline ban imposed by the Football Association on Wednesday and was buoyed to see Ibrahimovic score twice -- his first league goals in eight weeks -- and Pogba net a superb volley.

United, vastly improved after their midweek Europa League defeat at Fenerbahce, went ahead with a 15th minute strike from Pogba worthy of his 89 million pounds price tag before Ibrahimovic ended his goal drought with a sharp first-half double in the space of 12 minutes.

Mike van der Hoorn offered winless Swansea manager Bob Bradley brief hope of an unlikely salvage job when he headed in Gylfi Sigurdsson's 69th minute free kick but his Swans remain mired in relegation trouble, on five points, the same as bottom club Sunderland.