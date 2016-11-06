Advert
Sunday, November 6, 2016, 15:37 by

Reuters

Kane penalty earns Tottenham 1-1 draw at Arsenal

Tottenham's Danny Rose in action with Arsenal's Hector Bellerin. Photo: Andrew Couldridge, Reuters

Tottenham's Danny Rose in action with Arsenal's Hector Bellerin. Photo: Andrew Couldridge, Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane returned from injury to earn his side a 1-1 draw in the north London derby and deny Arsenal leadership of the Premier League.

Kane equalised from the penalty spot shortly after halftime after defender Kevin Wimmer's own goal had given Arsenal the lead shortly before the interval.

Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Premier League, although winless is seven games, while Arsenal are unbeaten in all competitions since the opening day of the season.

Both sides struck the woodwork, Theo Walcott for Arsenal before halftime and Christian Eriksen late on for Spurs.

Arsenal remain third with 24 points, one behind leaders Chelsea. Tottenham are fifth on 21.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Nafti injury casts pall on Balzan-Sliema...

  2. Birkirkara and Floriana share the spoils

  3. Tricky task of picking a team

  4. Southgate could reject offer of...

  5. New faces in Vella’s Under-21 squad

  6. Ten Premier League stars nominated for...

  7. Mqabba go two clear as Senglea draw

  8. Atletico lose to Sociedad

  9. Milan deal to be closed by early December

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed