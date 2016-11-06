Kane penalty earns Tottenham 1-1 draw at Arsenal

Tottenham's Danny Rose in action with Arsenal's Hector Bellerin. Photo: Andrew Couldridge, Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane returned from injury to earn his side a 1-1 draw in the north London derby and deny Arsenal leadership of the Premier League.

Kane equalised from the penalty spot shortly after halftime after defender Kevin Wimmer's own goal had given Arsenal the lead shortly before the interval.

Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Premier League, although winless is seven games, while Arsenal are unbeaten in all competitions since the opening day of the season.

Both sides struck the woodwork, Theo Walcott for Arsenal before halftime and Christian Eriksen late on for Spurs.

Arsenal remain third with 24 points, one behind leaders Chelsea. Tottenham are fifth on 21.