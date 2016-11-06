New faces in Vella’s Under-21 squad
Malta U-21 coach Silvio Vella has included several new faces in his provisional squad of 22 players for the friendly match against Cyprus on November 15 at the Tedesco Stadium.
After leading his charges to a record 11-point haul in Group One of the 2017 U-21 European Championship qualifying campaign, which came to a close last month, Vella is now looking to the next UEFA competition which gets underway next year.
The Malta coach has retained only five players from the previous group – Kurt Zammit, Jake Grech, James Brincat, Jurgen Degabriele and Joseph Mbong – and will be looking to assess the qualities of the newcomers in next week’s warm-up.
The squad
Goalkeepers: Jake Galea (St Andrews), Philip Schranz (Tarxien Rainbows), Jamie Azzopardi (Gżira United).
Defenders: Iousef Meli (Żebbuġ Rangers), Karl Micallef (Pietà Hotspurs), Christian Degabriele (Pietà Hotspurs), Kurt Zammit (Tarxien Rainbows), Dunstan Vella (Hibernians), Daniel Buckle (Hibernians).
Midfielders: Sean Cipriott (Balzan), Dylan Agius (Pietà Hotspurs), Zachary Scerri (Gżira United), Juan Corbalan (Gżira United), Jake Grech (Ħamrun Spartans), Neil Pace Cocks (Pietà Hotspurs), James Brincat (Birkirkara), Dexter Xuereb (Mosta).
Forwards: Jurgen Suda (Valletta), Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians), Joseph Mbong (Hibernians), Kyrian Nwoko (St Andrews), Jacob Walker (St Andrews).
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.