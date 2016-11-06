Mqabba go two clear as Senglea draw

Mqabba 2

Rabat Ajax 0

Mqabba had to battle harder than expected to beat 10-man Rabat Ajax and go two points clear at the top.

The Reds had an edge for much of the first half and looked set to coast to victory when Rabat had a player dismissed on the half hour.

But, the Magpies put on a resilient showing after the break and were unlucky not to take a point.

Mqabba almost struck after nine minutes when Paul Chimezie released Mello Da Silva who was denied by Sean Mintoff.

On 26 minutes, Wayne Borg’s volley was pushed away by Mqabba goalkeeper Jonathan Debono.

On the half hour, Rabat had Ryan Micallef dismissed after picking up two yellow cards.

Mqabba went in front on 41 minutes when Mello da Silva curled the ball home from a free-kick.

Rabat improved on the restart but, for all their possession, they rarely threatened the Mqabba goal.

In stoppage time, Rabat were again unlucky when Neil Caruana headed on to the crossbar. Mqabba launched a quick raid with substitute Leontiev Konda squaring for Karl Cutajar who tapped home.

Mqabba: J. Debono, G. Gesualdi, A. Mello da Silva, C. Calleja (M. Bonnici), K. Cutajar, L. Vella Critien, M. Borg, P. Chimezie (L. Konda), Q. Bregman, G. Adamovic, L. Micallef (J.R. Vella).

Rabat: S. Mintoff, N. Caruana, J. Caruana, S. Gauci, W. Borg (T. Ousman), B. Micallef, A. Smeir (C. Vella), D. Falzon, E. Goodman, R. Zammit, D. Azzopardi.

Referee: Sandro Spiteri.

Best player: Mello da Silva (Mqabba).

Żebbuġ Rangers 0

Senglea Athletics 0

Senglea Athletics failed to keep the pace with rivals Mqabba as they could only manage a goalless draw against Żebbuġ Rangers.

The Cottonera side did everything but score with Juninho Cabral and Ryan Dalli always threatening but finding goalkeeper Julian Azzopardi in fine form.

Pablo Doffo’s side were on the offensive right from the outset. They were unlucky on four minutes as Dalli’s effort hit the foot of the post. Minutes later, Dalli found Juninho but his half-volley finished over.

On 24 minutes, a Cassar volley from well outside the area missed the target as Senglea continued to dominate the proceedings.

On resumption, Senglea continued to attack en masse. On 56 minutes, Cesco Guzman’s header was tipped away Azzopardi.

Ten minutes later, Dalli ran to meet De Sousa Dias’ cross but failed to make contact with the ball in front of a gaping goal.

Azzopardi came to Żebbuġ’s rescue 11 minutes from time when he blocked with his feet a firm shot from Dalli.

Żebbuġ: J. Azzopardi, T. Treboval, D. Tabone, C. Ikenna Kean, A. Agius, S. Borg, R. Bajada, A. Micallef, C.C. Pace (K. Zammit), R. Mandic, I. Meli.

Senglea: J. Farrugia, R. Vella, J. Farrugia, J. Pace, C. Guzman, P. Doffo, C. Cassar, R. Dalli, J. Cabral, M. De Souse Dias (A. Obaje Smith), P. Sammut (K. Abela).

Referee: Jude Amin Utulu.

Best player: Juninho (Senglea).