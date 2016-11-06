Malta National Culinary Team receives honours

The Malta National Culinary Team

October 22 marked a milestone in the competitive culinary scene for Maltese chefs. They received a silver and a bronze at the IKA Culinary Olympics in Messe Erfut, Germany.

More than 2,000 chefs from 50 countries, including Malta, prepared up to 7,000 fresh menus at the Erfut Exhibition Hall, turning it into the largest restaurant ever to be seen.

The team, made up of Kevin Bonello (Infinitely Xara), Clint Grech (Infinitely Xara), Otis Caruana (Pastry Chef at Infinitely Xara), Melvin Sammut (Excelsior), Roderick Vella (Excelsior) and Gabriel Caruana (Hilton Malta), received a Silver Medal for the first time in the Culinary Cold Buffet Olympic and a Bronze Medal for the Pastry Art Buffet Olympic.

The team was coached by chefs Kevin Arpa, Joseph Xuereb, Ronny Caruana and Adrian Bonello. Lino Paulino Schembri was logistics head.