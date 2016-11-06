Fortifying food with fresh turmeric

Photos: Felix Cesare, Stefan Stafrace, CJ Baldacchino

Golden turmeric is a spice that has been used in Southern Asia for centuries. It is part of the ginger family and clinical studies have shown that it can be extraordinarily good for our well-being. I like to fortify meals with nutritious ingredients and for the past three years I have been using fresh turmeric root often.

Recipes can be easily adapted to incorporate small amounts of fresh turmeric into our diet. Good quality fresh root is now readily available in Malta as its popularity and demand is growing.

Turmeric is an ingredient found in curry mixes and other spice blends used in Indian and Asian Foods. It is inexpensive and to benefit from its properties it is best incorporated into our diets regularly and in small amounts rather than having a concentrated one-off dose.

Chicken Cacciatore with fresh turmeric

You will need:

6 chicken pieces of your choice

30g pancetta, chopped

2 onions, finely chopped

800g tinned chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato puree

1 tsp fresh turmeric root

3 large cloves garlic, chopped

1 tbsp fresh rosemary

1 bay leaf

200ml white wine

1 tbsp apple organic vinegar

Salt and pepper

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

1 stock cube

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.

Finely chop the onions, garlic and pancetta. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil and cook the chopped pancetta on low heat. Stir and add the onion and garlic. Carry on cooking on low heat for 2 minutes then add the chicken pieces.

Cook on medium heat for 5 minutes on each side then add the tomatoes, herbs and bay leaf, carrots, organic apple vinegar, tomato puree, stock cube and wine. Cook for 10 minutes and add the tomato puree. Grate the turmeric root and add it to the pot.

Cover with tin foil and place in a preheated oven for 45 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper and garnish with parsley and leave to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

This classic Italian braised chicken dish is a perfect all-in-one meal in winter. You can prepare it the day before as the flavours improve.

Golden Apple Latte

You will need:

1/2 fresh turmeric root

½ vanilla pod

4 cups coconut milk or almond milk

1 tbsp agave

2 lemon ginger teabags

1/2 cup boiling water

2 apples, peeled and sliced

1/2 teaspoon maca powder

As winter approaches, there is nothing more welcoming than a golden latte. To vary flavours add different fruits and poach them with the milk and fresh turmeric root.

Peel and chop the apples. Make a strong infusion of lemon ginger tea by placing the tea bags in a cup and pouring half a cup of boiling water. Allow to brew and remove the tea bags. Place the milk, grated turmeric root, vanilla, chopped apples and lemon ginger tea infusion in a saucepan and bring to boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the saucepan from heat and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Add the agave and the maca powder. Blend until frothy using in a liquidiser.

This is a gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, vegan recipe. For a non vegan recipe you can use cow’s milk and honey instead of agave.

Iranian Vegetable Soup

You will need:

150g chickpeas

100g green lentils

1 large onion

5 cloves of garlic or 2 large

1 tsp fresh turmeric

a pinch of dried coriander

a pinch of ground cloves

250g fresh mixed courgettes, carrots, kohl rabi and spinach

2 litres water mixed with an all-natural vegetable stock cube

1/4 tsp fresh ginger

2 tbsp chopped flat leaf parsley

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

2 tbsp organic apple vinegar

100ml yoghurt

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

150g linguine

1 tbsp olive oil

Soak the chickpeas and green lentils overnight and cook them separately. If you do not have time to soak them, you can speed up the cooking process by adding 1/4 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda while they are cooking.

Drain the cooking water, rinse them and keep aside separately. Finely chop the onion and garlic. Add some olive oil to a pan and cook the onion and garlic over low heat until they become translucent. Do not allow them to brown or crisp. Add the grated turmeric, ginger, spices and herbs. Add the chickpeas and green lentils but keep some aside for garnish. Stir over low heat and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the apple organic vinegar and stock. Peel and neatly chop the fresh vegetables. Then add them to the simmering pot together with the lemon juice. Cook until the vegetables are just tender without being overcooked so that the colour remains vibrant.

Cook the noodles separately according to the instructions on the packet. Drain and keep aside.

Serve the soup in individual bowls. Add a small portion of noodles. Garnish with some more chick peas and green lentils and a teaspoon of yoghurt. Scatter some finely chopped parsley and fresh coriander and finish off with some grated lemon zest.

Butternut Squash and Roasted Kale Patties

This recipe makes 4 patties

You will need:

150g red lentils

1/2 butternut squash

1 spring onion

1 clove garlic

1 tsp grated fresh turmeric root

¼ tsp mixed dried herbs

2 tbsp chestnut flour

6 roasted kale leaves

Olive oil

Salt and pepper.

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Cook the lentils in boiling water for 10 minutes until they soften. Do not overcook, drain and allow to cool.

To prepare the roasted kale, trim the leaves. Remove the central stem. Brush the leaves with olive oil and season with salt. Place on a baking tray brushed with olive oil and roast for 10 minutes. Turn the leaves over and roast for another 5 minutes. Allow to cool. Cut into shreds.

Peel the butternut squash. Lightly brush with olive oil and roast in the oven for 25 minutes. Allow to cool and chop roughly into small chunks.

In a bowl add the lentils, butternut squash, chopped spring onion, garlic, turmeric, herbs and chestnut flour. Gently mix, then add the shredded kale. Shape into 4 patties. Place them on an ovenproof dish brushed with olive oil. Bake for 20 minutes. Turn them over and bake for another 15 minutes. Allow to rest and serve.

You can watch Lea’s Good Food Everyday in English every Friday on Smash TV and follow her blog www.goodfoodeveryday.wordpress.com. More of her recipes are available on www.timesofmalta.com.