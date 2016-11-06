Myney – safer than cash in your wallet

The recently introduced Myney app offers a payment account with a unique IBAN connecting it to the banking world. Customers can use it to pay in shops, send money to friends or family, transfer money to any bank account in the world and even to send a Myney Gift directly to someone’s smartphone.

Myney accounts can be topped in six different ways while funds on the account can be used in 10 different ways. The app also includes a loyalty programme, account maintenance and personalisation and an optional Personal Finance Manager system whereby the system tracks and compares to user set budgets all transactions processed through it.

Money is obviously not stored on the smartphone. The smartphone simply acts as a gadget to access the money. The IT platform supporting the Myney App has been developed to the most stringent and secure IT standards by NTT Data. Simply put, one’s money on Myney is safer than cash in a wallet.

The aim was to make sure that the app and its functionality would include all that one would need to get through the day, financially, through their smartphone. The app is available for anyone irrespective of age, nationality and residential status – anyone with a smartphone who is keen in using his mobile not just as his phone, social network connector, camera or alarm clock but also as a wallet. As long as the user has an Android or iOS (iPhone) device with a 3G or WiFi connection and not too much of an old software he will be able to benefit from the advantages of the Myney app.

Getting Myney is easy. In a matter of minutes one can download the app and register. Anyone accepting payments from consumers may open a Myney Business Payment account. Whether the user is a doctor, a sole trader, street hawker, a small shop owner or a large chain or offers food home delivery, a Myney account is a payment option businesses should offer customers.

Further information is available at www.myney.com.