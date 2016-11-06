Oxygyn back with new video

Photos: Mia Sarah and Carl Tanti

Oxygyn, made up of siblings Katia and Kurt Abela, recently released their second music video to accompany Wolves Without Teeth; the video depicts a statement contemporary dance inspired by the famous painting The Lovers, by Rene Magritte and also offers a different take on the original track by British indie-folk band Of Monsters & Men.

Laura and Lucia Buhagiar are the protagonists of the video, performing their own original choreography with both their faces covered. As they attempt to keep their relationship alive, ‘the lovers’ fail to embrace each other because of the invisible forces tearing them apart. This is clear in the chorus’ lyrics: “And I run from wolves, tearing into me without teeth.”

The musical arrangement is by Janelle Borg and Joanna Ciantar, and the recording produced by Carl Tanti. Wolves Without Teeth follows Oxygyn’s debut original single, Corrode, which was a hit for the band in December of last year. The song’s music video garnered almost 10,000 views on YouTube, and the song itself reached second place on 89.7 Bay’s Malta’s Top 10 list.

Oxygyn have, in the meantime, delved deeper into their style and with this follow-up track are also releasing a new symbol designed by David Ellul to accompany the band’s logo.

Oxygyn plan to release more covers and originals over the coming months, also performing at multiple events.