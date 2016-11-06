New publication features local paintings by intergenerational artists

Albert Joseph Caruana

Giuseppe Cassar

The third and final publication of APS Bank’s three-year project Two Generations of Maltese Artistic Families was launched at the APS Head Office in Swatar.

The volume features the late Giuseppe Cassar and his daughter Maria Rossella Dalmas, as well as Albert Joseph Caruana and his daughter Doranne Alden Caruana. Works by each of the four artists are also on exhibit at the APS Head Office.

While inaugurating the exhibition, Emanuel Delia, chairman of APS Bank, said that the common thread between these four artists is the way in which they edged themselves gradually towards art, which “was initially a pastime but became a vocation”.

Louis Laganà, exhibition curator and book editor, spoke of how Cassar, Dalmas and the Caruanas contributed to the evolution of landscape painting in Malta and although they “depict a topographical and varied representation of the Maltese landscape, they focus on the heritage and identity of what is Maltese”.

The exhibition is open to the public until December.

The book is available from the APS Head Office in Swatar or online from http://apsbank.trolleymania.com/ .

Maria Rossella Dalmas

Albert Joseph Caruana (left), together with Doranne Alden Caruana, Maria Rossella Dalmas, Louis Lagana, Emanuel Delia (APS Bank chairman), Marika Azzopardi and Lawrence Pavia at the launch of the book.