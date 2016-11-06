International tours and film soundtrack for NoSnow/NoAlps

Indie band NoSnow/NoAlps are back from a summer tour festival around Europe, including Denmark and Italy.

Frontman Nick Morales explained how the band’s original works were very well-received by foreign audiences, despite the occasional language barrier and that these performances have been invaluable in securing the band new contacts and international collaborations.

“The festivals we took part in had strong similarities in their ethos,” Nick said. “They were all organised by the respective councils and entrance was free. This meant they attracted people in their thousands, in all cases it was very much not only a case of niche music lovers attending but entire families. We loved the way the audience appreciated and looked forward to live music, but also the way that most people are open not only to the idea of new music they are not familiar with, in a language they do not necessarily understand.”

NoSnow/NoAlps’s participation in the Danish Nakskov Sommer Festival in Nakskov came about following contacts that were made by the band following its four month stint in Copenhagen some time ago.

“During our time in Copenhagen we got to know musician Jesper Eyrup very well and, in fact, collaborated with him on various occasions, even in Malta. He liked the way we worked and when he started organising this festival immediately invited us to headline. Most of Denmark’s biggest bands and musicians were also on the bill, so it was quite exciting for us to play such a significant role in the festival,” the singer said.

The festival showcased a variety of genres ranging from hip hop to R ‘n B, pop and more, with most of the acts singing in Danish.

“The audience reacted very well to us, considering that our style is considerably different from most of the other acts and most people couldn’t understand the lyrics. We noticed that they especially liked those tracks with a heavier ska influence. People were dancing, jumping... It felt great to see our music creating such a strong vibe in front of a really big audience. I think we somewhat took them by surprise and the organisers definitely want us to go back,” Nick said.

This same positive experience was repeated in Italy, which also came about through a previous collaboration that NoSnow/NoAlps had previously had with an Italian band.

“Guitarist Simone invited us to take part in the Clear Mountains Festival, which was held in Montichiari, located quite close to Brescia. The festival was organised along the same lines as the one in Denmark and, even here, the people were extremely into the idea of live music. They were really going crazy to our performance. It was so refreshing to see that reaction!”

The vibe, Nick explained, was very similar to that at Malta’s alternative music festivals, with rockabilly, punk and ska artists dominating the line-up.

“It was a brilliant experience, because you really learn a lot. For starters, both festival setups were highly professional, with impeccable sound and so forth. It’s not easy making initial contact with these people and becoming part of the scene, but it does get easier every time. NoSnow/NoAlps has done a decent number of foreign performances now and it’s definitely a game-changer. When we did the Italy and Sicily tour last year, it was pretty much the entire band squeezed into a tiny Getz... you really strengthen the bad between band members and this in turn affects performances positively, too.”

The band settled into a definitive line-up after a number of changes, a couple of years ago. Nick explains that finding people ready to drop everything at short notice in order to gig abroad was one of the obstacles faced by the band.

“When opportunity knocks, we grab it. That is our motto,” he says. “We make it work any way we can.”

Which is how the band’s music also wound up. Wing used as part of a film soundtrack. The film, Run Away Smart Phone, also features Nick playing himself as a NoSnow/NoAlps musician which, the singer says, was great even because of the added exposure the band is getting through the storyline itself.

“Basically, the producer heard our music and liked it, so we started talks for one of the tracks, Far Into the Night, to be included on the soundtrack together with others which are yet to be finalised. Then, suddenly, he decided to give me a role on the movie too. I get to play myself within a teen fantasy setting. It’s a family film, like a cross between The Goonies and Indiana Jones. Within the story I act myself in a past life and the child protagonist recognises me as the lead singer of NoSnow/NoAlps... Things evolve from there, so the band is actually part of the storyline, which is pretty cool.”

The film is expected to hit the Bulgarian big screen sometime in 2018. At the moment, NoSnow/NoAlps is working on a new album as part of the celebrations of the band’s 10th anniversary in 2017. These celebrations will also include a massive concert featuring Amber among other guest artists, as well as the filming of all the band’s tracks, which number over 30. And, of course, even more international tours are being planned.