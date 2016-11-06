Din l-Art Ħelwa anniversary concert

Roberto Beltrán-Zavala

Din l-Art Ħelwa will be holding its traditional autumn concert and dinner on Friday at the Grand Hall, St John’s Cavalier, Valletta.

The highlight of the evening will be a string performance by the internationally acclaimed Rotterdam Ensemble, comprised of artistic director Roberto Beltrán-Zavala, Marina Meerson on first violin, Nicolai Bernstein on second violin, Maria Sofia Espiga Figueiredo Fonseca on viola, Wijnand Hulst on cello and Gjorgji Cincievski on doublebass. The musicians will perform works by Von Biber, Vivaldi and Shostakovich.

The Rotterdam Ensemble has been described by the European specialised press as “a superb ensemble”, formed by a passionate group of musicians with unique energy. Conductor Beltrán-Zavala is rapidly earning an international reputation for his impressive, electrifying performances. He has recently been appointed chief conductor of the Orquesta Sinfónica de la Universidad de Guanajuato in Mexico.

Welcome drinks will be served at 7.15pm. and the performance will start at 8pm. After the concert, guests will be treated to a gourmet dinner served by Osborne Caterers. Tickets are available against a donation of €56 per person, all inclusive.

For more information call on 2122 5952 or send an e-mail to [email protected]