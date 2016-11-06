Award winning cellist to appear with MPO

Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan, known for his impeccable technique and causing a sensation wherever he goes, will once again be performing in Malta. He will grace the stage of the Manoel Theatre during the Dvorak & Elgar concert by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra on Friday, under the direction of acclaimed Greek conductor, Michalis Economou.

Hakhnazaryan will perform as soloist during the first number on the programme that evening – Antonin Dvorak’s Cello Concerto in B minor. This is one of the most frequently played of all cello concertos and is especially known for its rich orchestral music and melodic passages of the solo instrument.

Maestro Economou’s Di-chon will follow. This is a symphonic work based on the Montagues and Capulets story of Romeo and Juliet, which has been re-arranged expressly for this concert.

The evening will close with Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations, a series of 14 short musical portraits, the subject of which are friends and family of the composer. Many will be familiar with Nimrod, one of the variations that produce goose-bumps in the listener.

The concert starts at 8pm, following a pre-concert talk at 7.30pm. Tickets are available online, by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or by calling on 2124 6389. For more information, visit www.maltaorchestra.com.

