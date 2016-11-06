Antione Farrugia sculptures on show at Marie Gallery5

Artist Antione Farrugia is showing a selected collection of sculptures as part of Il- Forma, a solo exhibition curated by Marie Gallery5 showcasing by established artist.

The artist is known for his ability to seeing and give lifeless objects a creative purpose in which the viewer can relate to in his or her own way.

Il-Forma which, translated in English means ‘the form’, guides us through Antione’s world of transforming what we think is useless into various formations and outstanding sculptures.

The exhibition is a journey in itself, where one cannot just appreciate the beauty of the artwork but will be also given the opportunity to see the starting point and process which has lead the artist to the final result of his creations.

This gives the spectator a better means to understand and value these contemporary forms. Through the use of Maltese lime stone Antione also symbolises our cultural identity which he carries wherever he is.

Il-Forma runs until November 18 at Marie Gallery5, 9th April Street, Mosta.

For more information send an e-mail to info@ mariegallery5.com.

Marie Gallery5 is the official representative for Antione Farrugia’s work both locally and internationally.