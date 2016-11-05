Online trolls threaten Brexit challenge campaigner with rape, beheading threats

Gina Miller

Gina Miller - the face of the successful legal battle against launching Brexit without Parliament's approval - plans to report online trolls to police after receiving rape and beheading threats.

Ms Miller was also targeted with racism for spearheading a High Court challenge to uphold Parliament's right to vote before triggering the mechanism for the EU exit.

The torrent of abuse intensified after the investment fund manager and philanthropist celebrated the judges' ruling.

One of the many comments posted on social media.

She told Radio 5 live that it included "I should be beheaded, gang raped, I'm not even human, I'm a primate, I belong in a kitchen - that's the nicest of some of them. It is unbelievable".

When asked if she had reported it to police, she said: "I'm considering what to do and I will be, but others have done so on my behalf because, I have to say, I have stayed away from social media and Twitter etc. For my own sanity, I haven't read an awful lot of the press and things today.

"But other people on my behalf have felt concerned and have said they have reported it on my behalf and I'm aware there is a sort of feeding frenzy happening and that I may well have to do so in the next few days."

The High Court ruling, which she was among a group to campaign for, means Prime Minister Theresa May cannot formally start the Brexit process without consulting MPs.

Ms Miller, 51, laid the blame with certain politicians and elements of the media which she believes encouraged the abuse.

She said: "I'm apparently the most hated woman in Britain and the vitriol continues but I am really cross at the politicians and the media who are whipping this up because they are the ones inciting racism and violence and acrimony."

Among the threats were calls for Ms Miller to be deported to Guyana, South America, where she was born.

One Twitter user wrote: "Gina Miller is NOT even British this black immigrant bitch should be deported she is a f***ing traitor to the UK."

Another tweeted: "Get the f*** out of our country deport the bitch."

One troll wrote on Facebook: "I hope she gets f***ing killed", while another said: "Kill her! 2 behind the ear. Throw her in the garbage. Dustbin, whatever."

If convicted under the Malicious Communications Act, online trolls can face up to five years' imprisonment.