Two own goals help Pembroke to victory over Mosta

MOSTA 0

PEMBROKE ATHLETA 3

Pembroke Athleta were given a helping hand on their way to a 3-0 win over Mosta in this bottom of the table clash.

Two own goals early in the game gave Artim Shakjiri’s side a head start in a one-sided affair, with Pembroke creating a string of goal-scoring opportunities in both halves to reduce the gap from Mosta to just one point at the foot of the table.

Athleta attacked straight from the kick-off and they were almost on target in their first raid. A totally unmarked Borche Manevski burst through from midfield but hit the outside of the upright with Yenz Cini, the Mosta goalkeeper beaten.

Inside the first 6 minutes, a lightning move between Dexter Xuereb and Bezak had Matthew Calleja Cremona pulling off a remarkable save on the Slovenian midfielder, the ball landed kindly at Xuereb’s feet, who saw his effort hooked off the line by Manolito Micallef.

On the 15 minute mark Pembroke opened the score. It was a shrewd move initiated by Shola Shodiya for Bernardo Mariano who played in Manevski with a back heel touch. The Macedonian striker slid the ball behind the onrushing Cini, only for Emerson Vella to hammer the ball into his own net after a shoddy clearance.

Pembroke created another good chance with a brilliant header by Mariano that had Cini stretched to his limits to block the ball.

On 35 minutes, the match was as good as over as Mosta were let down by another own goal. From another long ball, Bernardo was once again at hand to torment the Blues’ rearguard. Breezing past his mark, the Brazilian powered a shot towards goal and Luca Martinelli skewed the ball over the stranded Cini and into his own net for an agonising second own goal.

Pembroke’s intentions were to dispel any doubts as to a possible comeback by Mosta. Three minutes from the break, Manolito Micallef met a perfect pass from Shodiya and side-stepped a defender before hitting in under Cini.

On the hour mark, Siraj Arab latched on to a ball by Asani Djeljilj, drifted inside the penalty area and tried to stun Cini with a low drive which had the goalkeeper blocking the ball.

Micallef denied Mosta a consolation goal again after 70 minutes when blocking Priso’s low drive after the former Valletta striker had anticipated the onrushing goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona.