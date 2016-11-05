Hibs beat Tarxien to pile pressure on Balzan

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Hibernians maintained the pressure on league leaders Balzan after beating neighbours Tarxien Rainbows 2-1 in the derby today.

A fine goal from Brazilian striker Jorginho lifted Hibs to within one point of Balzan but the Paolites had to fight harder than expected to see off the challenge of Tarxien, who were weakened by the suspension of four key players, despite seeing more of the ball.

Hibs showed the better ideas in a low-key first half but had to wait until eight minutes from half-time to open the scoring.

Jackson Lima was on hand to drive the ball past Tarxien goalkeeper Andrea Cassar from close range after defender Matthew Tabone had blocked Juergen Degabriele's effort.

Tarxien captain Triston Caruana and Frances were wide with two rising shots at the start of the second half.

Hibs defender Andrei Agius then caught attention for the wrong reasons as he brought down Tarxien forward Julian Gala inside the box. Caruana made no mistake from the spot.

Hibs made an immediate reaction. Cassar pushed away a dangerous Jorginho drive and, from the ensuing corner, taken by Failla, Cohen sent a header towards the near post but Daniel Zerafa cleared.

Miller's men persisted with their attacking approach. Mbong cut the ball back for Jorginho whose curling drive sailed wide of the far post.

Man-of-the-match Jorginho put Hibs ahead 17 minutes from time, the Brazilian racing past a host of defenders before hitting past Cassar.