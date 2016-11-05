Advert
Saturday, November 5, 2016, 18:02

Burnley sink Palace with last-minute winner

Ashley Barnes wins it in stoppage time

Burnley's Ashley Barnes celebrates scoring the winner. Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Burnley's Ashley Barnes celebrates scoring the winner. Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Crystal Palace suffered a fourth successive defeat when they lost 3-2 to a last-minute goal at Burnley after fighting back from two goals down today.

The home side scored twice in the opening quarter of an hour through Welsh international Sam Vokes and Iceland's Johann Berg Gudmundsson, though goalkeeper Steve Mandanda was at fault for the second.

Substitute Connor Wickham pulled a goal back for the London side with his first touch and Christian Benteke converted a penalty for handball.

Burnley, however, secured a comfortable mid-table spot with a dramatic winner in stoppage time by Ashley Barnes.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Manchester United wilt as Fenerbahce...

  2. City, Spartans rekindle rivalry

  3. Nafti injury casts pall on Balzan-Sliema...

  4. Southampton comeback leaves Inter on the...

  5. Birkirkara and Floriana share the spoils

  6. Pochettino blames players, not ...

  7. Juve risked too much in second half...

  8. Ghedin names four U-21 players in...

  9. Expanded World Cup would add excitement,...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed