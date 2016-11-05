Andy Murray becomes tennis world No. 1 for first time

Andy Murray has made it to the top of the tennis rankings. Photo: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Briton Andy Murray will take over from Novak Djokovic as world number one when the rankings are updated on Monday, after his Paris Masters semi-final opponent Milos Raonic pulled out through injury today.

"Yesterday at I believe 4-2 in the first set I started feeling some pain in my leg," fourth-seeded Canadian Raonic told a news conference, referring to his match with Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

"I didn't think too much of it at that point. I had an MRI half an hour ago...they found that I have a grade one tear in the right quadriceps."

Murray was guaranteed to climb from second to first in the rankings if he reached the final.

Serb Djokovic, who has been number one since July 2014, was knocked out in the quarter-finals by ninth seed Marin Cilic on Friday.

The Croat was then beaten 6-4 6-3 in the semi-finals on Saturday by American John Isner.

Asked about Murray replacing him as number one, Djokovic said: "He's definitely a player who deserves that. To see how he has raised his level in the last 12 months is quite extraordinary.

"We have known each other since very, very early days. We were I think 11 years old when we first played against each other - much respect for what he has done."