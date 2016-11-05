Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

Waves churned up by strong north-easterly winds smash against parked cars in Valletta on October 28. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

People photograph high waves on the Sliema front on October 29. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Large north-easterly waves engulf Sliema Pitch as the coast of Malta was battered by strong winds and large waves on October 29. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Tugboats work round the clock at Marsaxlokk Bay on October 28, as mooring the LNG tanker Armada Mediterrana to its emergency storm system has proven to be more difficult than expected. The storm mooring system will be permanently attached to the floating storage unit and used each time a south-easterly storm hits the bay. To weather such a storm, the tanker will be winched off the jetty, while the supply of LNG will be suspended. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The controversial LNG tanker Armada Mediterrana in Marsaxlokk Bay during the heavy storm on October 30. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A large dead tuna is lifted off a beach following strong north-easterly winds in Xemxija Bay on October 30. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Wood planks collect in Balluta Bay in the aftermath of the storm on October 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A pile of washed-up debris collected on the side of a pavement in Xemxija Bay on October 30. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A worker picks up a large wooden beam following a large storm which washed up tonnes of debris and waste in Xemxija Bay on October 30. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Boats covered in mud and slime are seen at the Portomaso marina in the aftermath of the storm on October 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The lifeless body of a 67-year old Naxxar businessman lies beside the wreckage of his car in Bugibba on October 31. The man is thought to have been killed when a bomb placed under his car exploded as he was driving down Paderbon Street. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Firefighters battle the last flames after a fireworks explosion in Gudja on October 30. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Remains of a car that was destroyed in a fireworks blast are seen in Gudja on October 30. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A fireworks enthusiast inspects the remains of car destroyed by a fireworks explosion a day earlier, in Gudja on October 31. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A lucky goat awaits rescue from the rubble 17 hours after its shed was destroyed by the fireworks explosion in Gudja on October 31. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A farmer rescues his goat the day after a fireworks explosion wrecked his farm shed in Gudja on October 31 . Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A farmer and his rescued goat manage a half-smile despite losing his farm shed and other farm animals in a fireworks explosion in his field from which fireworks were meant to be let off, in Gudja on October 31. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Flowers outside the Mosta cemetery greet the mourners who went to visit the graves of their dead relatives and friends on November 1, the eve of All Souls’ Day. The day is celebrated by the Catholic Church to honour the dead. It is also recognised by some other Christian denominations. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Flowers lay next to tomb stones in Mosta cemetery as mourners visit the graves of their dead relatives and friends on November 1, the eve of All Souls’ Day. The day is celebrated by the Catholic Church to honour the dead. It is also recognised by some other Christian denominations. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Transocean Winner, a 17,000-tonne drilling oil rig which broke free from its tug and ran aground off the coast of Scotland in heavy weather last August, arrives off Zonqor Point in Marsacala on the offshore heavy transport semisubmersible carrier Hawk, on October 27. The rig was on its way to a yard in Turkey where it will be scrapped. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The LNG tanker Armada Mediterrana is seen in Marsaxlokk Bay on November 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The LNG tanker Armada Mediterrana sits in Marsaxlokk Bay on November 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A man enjoys the calm sea and sun at Golden Bay on November 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Two men enjoy the calm sea and sun at Golden Bay on November 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A pair of kayakers explore the coastline around Golden Bay on November 1. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, chairman of the Malta Council for Science and Technology, check on one of the new displays for school children during the Esplora Opening in Kalkara on October 29. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

School children play air hockey during their visit to the new Esplora Science Centre in Kalkara on October 29. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A man buys a pumpkin during the Pumpkin Festival in Manikata on October 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

People look at a pumpkin display at Manikata on October 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Portomaso tower glints in the setting sun on November 2. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier