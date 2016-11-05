Daily economic realities

Aaron Farrugia, Economist and Labour Party Candidate

Without sound public finances there is no social justice. With the 2017 Budget, the government has continued to push a process of reform for a stronger and better economy. During the past three years, the government has excelled in introducing measures, which have incentivised economic growth on the notion that the country had to live within its means, balance the budget and place the private sector –enterprise and business – as the foundation of our prosperity. The deficit and the national debt as a percentage of GDP have decreased to an all-time low and the level of employment increased with the country fast approaching the natural rate of unemployment. Malta, which under the previous government became one of the European countries to be subject to an excessive deficit procedure, is now one of the eurozone’s foremost economies.

In the first half of this year, Malta registered a 4.1 per cent growth in real terms, more than double that achieved in the EU. The government’s success in this regard has also been reflected in Malta’s credit rating, which has been increased by Standard and Poor’s from BBB+ to A-. This sustained period of sound economic performance is acknowledged by Maltese families and citizens from all walks of life too, all but the leader of the Opposition whose economic expertise was limited to predicting, absurdly, a bailout for the country and a record rate of unemployment.

These formidable results were achieved as a consequence of Labour’s pro-business approach, in championing retraining programmes, encouraging more women to join the workforce, support targeted at those who need it most, free childcare and the tapering of benefits. A surge in foreign direct investment resulted in thousands of jobs being created by the private sector, and inter alia creating the supply for the demand from the intake of new employees, both local and would-be expats willing to relocate to Malta.

By keeping its promise in adopting the previous administration’s election budget way back in 2013, the government provided the much needed stability the country was longing for. On day one, this administration adopted tax cuts to raise the middle class, which the previous administration failed to deliver for a whole legislature. The consequent positive economic growth then allowed the government, primarily with this year’s Budget to target vulnerable people, to redistribute wealth by way of higher pensions, better allowances for carers of the elderly, higher subsidies on rent, and increase in stipends. Not to mention reducing energy tariffs for households and businesses, putting €80 million back into people’s pockets. The several measures introduced over the last three budgets to lift specific pockets of society have by now created a social net which covers most people from different walks of life.

People with disabilities and their families were not only elevated financially in all three budgets but also provided with increased job opportunities. Young couples buying their first home have been given a boost, as have working families with young children. Maternity leave, in-work benefits, child supplements, bonuses for the elderly, the youth guarantee scheme, tax initiatives for family businesses, initiatives for Gozitan residents – the list continues and in one way or more, all Maltese have been supported by the government and are tangibly feeling the difference from three and a half years ago.

Despite the country’s micro size and the prospect of its limitations, the government’s fiscal policy in keeping finances in line with the budget estimates while adopting a non-austerity approach gained back the lost respect of the Commission, while the new “work pays” attitude and the breaking of the decades-old cycle of welfare dependency, has become the talk during informal ECOFIN meetings.

As shown by the 6.2 per cent real GDP growth in 2015 – ranking top in the EU table, excluding Ireland – the economy is thriving. Backed by a strong economy, expect this government to aggressively take up the issue of poverty in Malta and continue to ascertain a better distribution of wealth for all. Looking at the three budgets of this administration as a whole, a prevalent factor is apparent: this administration gave to the people, it never took from them. That is the only way to deliver real opportunity and social mobility.

Ivan Bartolo, Local councillor paola

The economy grew. However, in terms of standard of living, we are so far away from reality.

A few weeks ago, a smart retired gentleman entered the Paola local council office, sat down and, welcoming him, I asked what brought him there. He answered me immediately: “I want to find a job! I really need it.”

I was shocked. After working all his life, a 75-year-old man is receiving a €650 monthly pension.

This is the reality we are living.

As I went into more detail with him, he told me that, until a few years ago, together with his wife he used to lead a comfortable life and even helped his grandchildren in some basic needs. However, with the cost of living increasing everyday they cannot cope anymore.

They are faced with an increase in rent for social housing, higher service costs and, more importantly, the cost of daily food, apart from the indirect taxation the government has introduced on daily essential needs. Then, you hear the Prime Minister say all is going well for everybody. You cannot see the reality of life when you are surrounded by millionaires for whom life is so easy.

Joseph Muscat is a very good make-up artist when he depicts everyday life. His delivery may be excellent but he is so far away from what the people are feeling. He needs to face reality.

The middle class is suffering and the more time passes the worse its lot is becoming. The rich become richer every day but the rest lag behind and drown, some of them without even knowing.

The Prime Minister should stop saying the cost of living is high because everyone wants to buy branded items. He should ask those families with a minimum wage who have children at school and struggle to make ends meet month after month. Both parents need to have jobs to cope and give their children the best education possible.

What about the performance of Air Malta and its workforce? It is still a question mark. Alitalia cannot even stand on its own feet let alone take on a substantial burden to sustain another airline.

Are we crazy to give away our national airline to a company which is not ready to invest even one euro in it?

Sure, the economy is doing well for those who took over the Gozo General, St Luke’s and Karen Grech hospitals. It is all a bed of roses for them. And, yet, there are so many questions still unanswered. Sure, the contracts were published but deleting 60 pages from them and leaving just the signatures does not make sense. We are merely told some things need to remain confidential, even by agreement between the parties involved.

Unknowingly we are selling our jewels. And what about the employees? They face an uncertain future and are not even sure what their present situation is really like.

Yet, when dealing with the Café Premier, it was a completely different ball game.

We are seeing too many examples of agreements having been made before the election and signed soon after Labour took over government.

If your opinions differ from those of the party in government, then you are on your own, drowning.

This sad situation is reflected in all walks of life. People of all ages are not only in a very bad economic situation but are also suffering solitude. This is because no one has any time to give to somebody else and communication is lacking, and this because of the prevailing economic situation. This is a reality that I face every day when meeting people.