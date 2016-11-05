Soft toy missing in action is found wedged in a wall

Alex Incorvaja, general Manager, Dragan Jakovljevic from housekeeping and staff member Rodney Pisani with the soft toy.

A cherished travelling soft toy which went missing off a St Julian's hotel balcony last September has been found and will be returned to its happy owner.

Leung Wai Chun Canny from Hong Kong had tied the soft toy to a ledge at the Le Méridien Hotel rooftop swimming pool as she wanted to take a photo of it but a sudden strong wind blew it down to the ground several floors below.

Ahfood a stuffed toy whose production has been stopped in Hong Kong was the companion of two friends who had travelled the world. In addition, this particular soft toy had been specifically modified with a built-in structure so that it could perform different actions.

Dragan Jakovljevic, responsible for the hotel's housekeeping, had promised he would keep his eyes open for it and this week traced the soft toy wedged between a wall in the garden.

Ahfood is now on its way via DHL to its rightful owner.

"I'm excited. I never thought that I could get him back. Your staff and hotel have got my 100 per cent trust and confidence. I am sure that I shall bring Ahfood to stay in your hotel when we visit Malta again in the future," Mr Ho Kin Wai wrote to the hotel staff.