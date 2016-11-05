Watch: Scores welcome Eddie Fenech Adami during book-signing

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Former President and Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami was given a warm welcome this morning as he showed up for the launch of a new book.

Scores of people showed up at the Nationalist headquarters during a book signing of the new publication Eddie: L-Istorja f’1000 Ritratt.

Dr Fenech Adami, now 82, was Prime Minister from 1987 until 1996, and again from 1998 until 2004. Subsequently he was the seventh President of Malta from 2004 to 2009.