Walls built in quarry to hide illegal dumping

Unauthorised works are taking place to build walls for the illegal dumping of building waste at an "abusive" quarry in Gozo, an NGO claimed this morning.

In spite of enforcement notices and court orders, the remedial action that the Ta' Muxi site owners took was mainly to cover up their abuse by enclosing the dumped materials in dry stone walls and camouflaging with a layer of soil, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar said in a statement.

"Where was the planning authority's monitoring in all this? Where is the action?" it said.

The quarry has been the source of massive illegal dumping in the past – probably the largest abusive dump-site in Malta and Gozo, as photos suggest, the NGO said.

"The fact that this has been going on for years made it blatantly easy to detect with aerial monitoring. So can one blame the public for thinking that the PA’s lack of action is due to the fact that these abusers are being protected?"