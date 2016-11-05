Storm imports new kind of jellyfish to Malta

Photo: Jeffrey Sciberras

Last weekend's gregale storm brought with it scores of the so-called Australian spotted jellyfish into Malta, the first time this species has been recorded around the island.

The jellyfish is a popular species in aquariums and is known to inflict a very mild sting on impact, according to marine biologist Alan Deidun.

The fish is normally found in the Indian Pacific Ocean and its presence in Malta is now expected to be reported in a scientific paper.

Last weekend's storm whipped up massive waves around the island, causing damage in the process.