‘Salvu Mallia’s plague comment was his right’

PN leader Simon Busuttil greets PN candidate Salvu Mallia and his dog during a PN activity last September. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Salvu Mallia was referring to institutionalised corruption when last Sunday he described the Prime Minister as “the worst thing for Malta since the plague”, a spokesman for Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil said.

“Salvu Mallia was referring to the institutionalised corruption that has engulfed this government and the moral deficit that is the root cause of it. Joseph Muscat is responsible [for this]. Salvu Mallia has a right to point this out,” the spokesman said.

He was replying to questions on whether Dr Busuttil condemned or condoned the language used in Mr Mallia’s first speech since he was approved as a Nationalist Party candidate.

Mr Mallia was addressing a political activity at the Victoria PN club on Sunday morning when he described Dr Muscat as “the worst thing for Malta since the plague of 1813.”

He was referring to the corruption that has engulfed this government and the moral deficit that is the root cause of it

Mr Mallia described Dr Muscat as “a parasite” created by the Labour Party, which was today infecting the entire country, both morally and financially.

The actor and former television producer, who will be contesting the 2018 general election on the second and twelfth districts, said he had voted for the Labour Party in the 2013 general election but he, like many others, had been fooled.

Dr Busuttil, on the other hand, was the best choice for the country. He not only had a clear vision for it, but he loved it more than he loved himself, Mr Mallia said.

Later, Dr Busuttil added that Mr Mallia, like all those who had voted Labour in 2013, was not to blame. It was Dr Muscat, who had swindled the country, and not the electorate who was at fault. Mr Mallia lashed out at the government when his cultural TV programme Madwarna was axed by PBS.

On that occasion Mr Mallia wrote: “With sadness, we announce the death of the popular and educational programme Madwarna, and with it the fundamental right of free opinion.

“I dread the moment I voted for this fascist government.”

Dr Busuttil described Mr Mallia’s Nationalist candidature as the beginning of a coalition against corruption.