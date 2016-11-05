No propaganda will absolve parliamentary secretary from Paceville fiasco - PN

Deborah Schembri

No blatant propaganda can absolve Parliamentary Secretary Deborah Schembri from responsibility over the Paceville masterplan fiasco, the Nationalist Party said today.

A parliamentary committee heard last Wednesday that Planning Authority chairman Johann Buttigieg knew that a firm hired as lead consultants for the Paceville masterplan had provided advisory services to a developer with plans to build a high-rise building.

After the "colossal" conflict of interest in the masterplan was revealed, Dr Schembri took part in a "propaganda programme" on Public Broadcasting Services to shirk her responsibility, the PN said in a statement.

"Deborah Schembri should assume responsibility for the obscenity which took place under her nose," the PN said.

The PN asked: was the Paceville masterplan withdrawn or has the impression merely been given that it would be changed? Doesn't the parliamentary secretary realise the gross inconsistencies said and carried out by the Planning Authority's executive chairman?