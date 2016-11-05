Advert
Saturday, November 5, 2016, 19:45

Motorcyclist dies in Ħal Far crash

A motorcyclist died this evening in a traffic accident on Ħal Far road.

The accident happened at around 6.05pm and involved the motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man from Ħamrun, and a 19-year-old man driving a Toyota Vitz.

According to media reports, the motorcyclist hit the rear of the car and fell off his bike. He died on the spot. 

Paramedics treated the car driver for shock.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes as police have temporarily closed the road to traffic in both directions. 

Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera is leading an inquiry into the incident.

