A 55-year-old Rabat man was seriously injured this morning after he was hit by a car being driven by a fellow Rabat resident.

The accident happened at 11.15am, police said, with the man hit by a 70-year-old driving a Toyota Vitz in the drive-in of a residence on Triq Ħad-Dingli.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.