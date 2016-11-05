Local newspapers in review

These are the main stories featured in today's Maltese newspapers:

Times of Malta quotes industry sources saying that an Air Malta transition committee set up last May to oversee the national airline’s merger with Alitalia has been put on the backburner. It also reports that the government was in talks with the company granted a 30-year concession to run three hospitals prior to the official tendering process last year.



L-oriżżont says that the General Workers' Union was alone among the social partners in demanding an increase in the minimum wage.

In-Nazzjon says the doctors' union was demanding an investigation into Vitals, the organisation granted a concession to run three hospitals.

The Malta Independent quotes Vitals officials saying that nothing had been decided on its Montenegro deal. It also reports that a staggering 177 applications had been received in three weeks for developments in Sliema.