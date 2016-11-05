If you live on this Kalkara street, there’s no leaving

One resident said that according to the Development Planning Act, machinery should allow a two-metre passageway for pedestrians.

A crane and other heavy machinery is blocking the residents of a narrow street in Kalkara from leaving their own homes, as it barely leaves enough space for pedestrians to pass through.

The local council notified the inhabitants of the 11 or so houses in St Michael Street last month that “extensive works” would be carried out on a house in the road until December. However, work only started this week, a resident speaking on behalf of his neighbours said, noting that a crane and a truck blocked the road every day.

He pointed out that, according to the Development Planning Act, construction machinery should allow a passageway of two metres for pedestrians.

Several of the residents living on the road in question, where a health centre and a public library are situated, are elderly. One of them relocated to her daughter’s during the day for personal safety reasons. When the crane is at a particular angle, its counterweight blocks the woman’s doorway.

The residents have complained with several entities, including the local council, which is responsible for the issue of permits for the vehicles involved in the construction work.

Every time the council issues apermit, it should ensure two wardens are present to stop the work so people can pass

Although they were not against construction work being carried out on the house in question, the residents were frustrated by the “war zone” situation, feeling they were risking their lives daily, said the resident on behalf of their neighbours.

They are insisting that smaller construction machinery be used and health and safety measures better enforced so they will no longer feel like “prisoners in their own homes”. The local council’s executive secretary, Elaine Caruana, said the permit had been issued following a unanimous vote by the councillors.

She noted that the council was aware of the residents’ concerns and would be suggesting the use of smaller cranes where possible.

Following a visit to the site, building regulations officers yesterday suggested that every time the council issued a permit, it ensure that two wardens were present to stop the work so pedestrians could pass, she said. However, at the moment there seemed to be a shortage of wardens, meaning that work could be delayed further.

The size of the road, Ms Caruana noted, was problematic, and the council had temporarily shifted reserved parking for people with a disability to another road with the approval of Transport Malta.

She added that the local council had objected to a permanent tower crane as initially suggested, so that residents could park their cars there at night.