A 13-year-old boy riding pillion on a motorcycle was seriously injured this morning in Rabat, police said.

The boy was hurt when the 50-year-old Qormi man driving the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle and fell while on Triq il-Bert Valletta in Rabat at around 11.45am.

An ambulance rushed the boy to Mater Dei hospital. Rabat police are investigating further.