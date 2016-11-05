After living in Malta for three years I have finally found one universal reaction that all the Maltese I have met share: me.

I live in Sliema and I walk to the University, I tell them. To which they reply: “You walk?”

The reaction is always the same. Pure, incredulous shock. The mindset seems to be that not only is it highly unusual to walk that distance, it is practically impossible too.

I have Maltese friends who live 20 minutes strolling distance from school but would not even consider walking. This is the case even after spending an hour trying to find a parking space without success. That, apparently, is a good excuse to drive back home and skip a lecture: “because there was nowhere to park ta”.

Speaking for myself, I cannot stand sitting in the traffic and then, on top of that, spend ages trying to find a parking space. I’d rather walk to my destination, even in the rain, than pay hundreds of euros a month for such ‘fun’. Yes, it is possible to walk short distances. It is possible for everyone with a healthy pair of legs. Not only is it possible, it is also almost always easier, cheaper, faster and healthier.

Meanwhile, I will continue being that “foreigner weirdowho walks”.