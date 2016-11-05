Archbishop Charles Scicluna has described euthanasia and the morning-after pill as reflections of today’s “throwaway culture”.

We do indeed live in an American-style throwaway culture with a throwaway morality to go along with it.

Morality, like religion itself, is man-made and many people feel no scruples in ignoring it or discarding it when it goes against their needs or interests, as the endless corruption scandals in business, politics, sports and at the Vatican itself attest.