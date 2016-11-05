Watch: Jay Z takes the stage for Clinton
Jay Z opened a get-out-the-vote concert in Cleveland, Ohio for Democrat Hillary Clinton, as the US presidential campaign heads into the final weekend before the presidential election on Tuesday.
Ohio remains a dead heat in the race between Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Clinton is still the favorite to win Tuesday's election, but Trump now has a plausible route to victory, especially if there is a sharp fall in turnout among African-Americans from the levels of the 2012 election.
