Watch: Jay Z takes the stage for Clinton

Jay Z opened a get-out-the-vote concert in Cleveland, Ohio for Democrat Hillary Clinton, as the US presidential campaign heads into the final weekend before the presidential election on Tuesday.

Ohio remains a dead heat in the race between Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Clinton is still the favorite to win Tuesday's election, but Trump now has a plausible route to victory, especially if there is a sharp fall in turnout among African-Americans from the levels of the 2012 election.