Violins, pianos and virtuosos as Palaces host music festival

The Wallace Collection

Nicola Said

A Russian violinist who debuted at a concert aged seven, an internationally renowned Maltese jazz pianist and one of the only two living cellists featured in the Gramophone’s Hall of Fame, are in Malta for a week-long festival.

The festival, which takes place in three palaces and a theatre has become a yearly appointment in Malta’s cultural calendar.

This year, it once again features renowned local and international artists who will perform at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta, San Anton in Attard, Verdala Palace in Buskett and the Manoel Theatre in the capital.

The Three Palaces festival will run until November 13. The artists include Russian violinist Ania Safonova, an associate concert master with the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House.

She started playing the violin at the age of five and made her concert debut aged seven with the Omsk Philharmonic.

Ailyn Perez. Photo: Rebecca Fay

Nowadays, she plays on a violin by Gennaro Gagliano, on loan to her from the Tompkins Tate Trust.

The programme includes Ailyn Perez, hailed by the New York Times as “a major soprano”.

Ms Pérez is winner of the 2012 Richard Tucker Award – the only Hispanic recipient in the award’s 25-year history. She has also sung opposite Plácido Domingo in gala concerts at the Royal Opera House. Jazz pianist and composer Dominic Galea needs no introduction with the local audience. His Moħġaġa ventures into uncharted territory with an unusual jazz interpretation of some of the best-known works of Maltese Modernist poetry.

Without abandoning melody, the composer and his band came up with some unpredictable twists and turns and his Latin interpretation of Achille Mizzi’s poem Inġiniera Ġenetiċi is considered a gem.

Steven Isserlis is another highlight – one of only two living cellists featured in Gramophone’s Hall of Fame. The British cellist enjoys a distinguished career as a soloist, chamber musician, educator, author and broadcaster.

More information about the festival at http://3palacesfestival.com

Carmine Lauri

Stevens Isserlis. Photo: Jean Baptiste

Artistic director of The Three Palaces Festival, Peter Manning.

Dominic Galea. Photo: Reuben Piscopo

Karl Fiorini