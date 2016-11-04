One dead, 30 wounded in likely car bomb in Turkey

A video still shows smoke rising from the scene of the attack. Photo: Reuters

A car bomb was believed to have caused an explosion that killed one person and wounded at least 30 others in Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir today, NTV channel said.

The attack followed the overnight arrests of 11 lawmakers from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), whose base is largely drawn from Kurds in the region, as well as leftists and progressives throughout Turkey.