Advert
Friday, November 4, 2016, 07:22

One dead, 30 wounded in likely car bomb in Turkey

Attack follows arrest of 11 local politicians

A video still shows smoke rising from the scene of the attack. Photo: Reuters

A video still shows smoke rising from the scene of the attack. Photo: Reuters

A car bomb was believed to have caused an explosion that killed one person and wounded at least 30 others in Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir today, NTV channel said.

The attack followed the overnight arrests of 11 lawmakers from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), whose base is largely drawn from Kurds in the region, as well as leftists and progressives throughout Turkey.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Britain's EU divorce can only be...

  2. Plane was in 'increasing rate of...

  3. 239 feared drowned in two shipwrecks off...

  4. Gambian goalkeeper dies in attempt to...

  5. Italy earthquakes reshaped the land by...

  6. Isis leader breaks silence to rally...

  7. It may be over for Ukip, admits party's...

  8. Obama unhappy with FBI: 'We don't...

  9. Suspect in ambush killings of two Iowa...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed