Lake retains titles for third year running in Glasgow

Ken Lake has made it three titles in a row at the Concept 2 Scottish championships after winning the men’s over-60 500m and 1,000m indoor rowing races in Glasgow late last month.

Lake, representing Malta, overcame main rival Mike Forder, the UK champion, in the last few strokes in the 500m race. Forder, from London, had led all the way until the last 10 metres where Lake seized the opportunity to power home and win the race by two tenths of a second. His time was one minute, 32.1 seconds.

Ireland champion Julian Kennedy was third.

Lake looked more comfortable in the longer distance as he prevailed in 3 minutes, 18.3 seconds beating his nearest pursuer by six seconds. The championships, staged over two days, saw the participation of 700 indoor rowing enthusiasts of all ages, from juniors to over 70s.

This has been a great year for Lake, having already won the European title for his age group, as well as the German, Irish and Italian Championships before his success in Glasgow.

The Malta indoor rowing championships will be held at the University of Malta on Nov. 26.