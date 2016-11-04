International friendly tournament at University

The Malta Handball Association (MHA) yesterday announced a series of international commitments for the senior and U-20 teams.

The men’s senior team will participate in an international friendly tournament this weekend at the University Sports Hall as part of their preparations for the Euro 2020 qualifiers, to be played in June 2017.

MHA president Louis Borg told a news conference that the last time Malta was involved in these qualifiers was back in 2012 when the national side took part in the preliminary round of the Euro 2014 tournament in Turkey.

In this weekend’s triangular tournament, Malta will play two matches against Ireland and Israel on both days, tomorrow and Sunday. The opening game on each day starts at 15.30. Games will be of a 40-minute duration.

For this tournament, the European Handball Federation (EHF) has sent two youth referees from Switzerland. They will be joined by two Maltese referees.

The Malta U-20 team will feature in the International Handball Federation Trophy, between November 7 and 14 in Kutaisi, Georgia.

In the group stage, Malta have been drawn against powerhouses Moldova and Kosovo.

Both the senior and U-20 squads will be under the guidance of coach Joe Tanti.

During yesterday’s news conference, Borg, the MHA president, emphasised the need for more international exposure for our national teams to test themselves against other nations.

The MHA, this year celebrating its 20th birthday, are planning to hold an international tournament next summer for the U-16 and U-14 categories, Borg added.

On November 17, MHA officials will attend a conference of the EHF in Salzburg, Austria.

The event will also feature a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the European handball body.