Guitarist Sean Shibe opens the Three Palaces Festival tonight. Photo: B Ealovega

The Three Palaces festival kicks off tonight with Scottish guitarist Sean Shibe.

Born in Edinburgh in 1992, Shibe studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and currently studies with Paolo Pegoraro. In 2012 he became the first guitarist selected for the BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists scheme and the only solo guitarist to be awarded a Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship.

He has appeared as soloist with the Scottish Chamber, BBC Symphony and BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestras. Drawn to chamber music and song, Shibe has also collaborated with the Danish String Quartet, Mahan Esfahani, Robin Tritschler and Ben Johnson.

Tonight’s programme includes pieces by Dowland, Walton, Berkeley, Ravel and Britten.

■ The concert is taking place at 8pm at the Throne Room of the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta. For tickets, visit booking.teatrumanoel.com.mt. Watch this space throughout the festival for information on the other concerts.