Three Palaces Festival – tonight
The Three Palaces festival kicks off tonight with Scottish guitarist Sean Shibe.
Born in Edinburgh in 1992, Shibe studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and currently studies with Paolo Pegoraro. In 2012 he became the first guitarist selected for the BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists scheme and the only solo guitarist to be awarded a Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship.
He has appeared as soloist with the Scottish Chamber, BBC Symphony and BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestras. Drawn to chamber music and song, Shibe has also collaborated with the Danish String Quartet, Mahan Esfahani, Robin Tritschler and Ben Johnson.
Tonight’s programme includes pieces by Dowland, Walton, Berkeley, Ravel and Britten.
■ The concert is taking place at 8pm at the Throne Room of the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta. For tickets, visit booking.teatrumanoel.com.mt. Watch this space throughout the festival for information on the other concerts.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.