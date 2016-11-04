The multifaceted face of burlesque

Spazju Kreattiv presents a series of performances and a public talk on the art of burlesque starting today in Valletta.

MalTease is a variety and burlesque project inspired by the pulsating atmosphere of Valletta’s main artery of entertainment – Strada Stretta. The performance revolves around a series of acts by both local and foreign artists, loosely tied in by a story that will recall the spirit of this notorious street.

Maltese performer Undine LaVerve sets out to show the diversity and versatility of burlesque, which not only encompasses the burlesque dance form but also comedy, artistry, multidisciplinary skills, shock effect, cheekiness, silliness and more. She will be joined by performers from London, Amsterdam, Paris, Vienna, Helsinki and Stockholm.

The talk, on the other hand, will see the performers tackling various aspects of burlesque from an artistic standpoint: from costume to cultural and ethnic influences and everything in between. The aim of the discussion is to share knowledge, open minds, educate, raise awareness and, ultimately, to create a better understanding while exploring the intriguing art of burlesque.

■ The evening performances are taking place tonight, tomorrow and Sunday at the theatre of St James Cavalier in Valletta, starting at 8pm. They are suitable for those aged 18 and over. The talk is taking place tomorrow at 11am at the same venue and is suitable for all ages. Entrance to this is free. For more information, visit http://kreattivita.org .