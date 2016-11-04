Play highlights the worst humankind has to offer
L-Ewwel Jien!, a play written by Ġuzé Diacono, is being staged this weekend in Tarxien.
The plot revolves around widower Pawlina and her son Victor, a possessive, jealous and unemployed young man in his early 20s. It focuses on how they are both caught up in their own personal interests to the point of driving each other to madness.
The story is set in the 1960s, a time when the female role was still undermined, in a society dictated by strict social morals and values. Victor subscribes to the belief that a woman’s place is at home and, governed by his own egoistic nature, tries to control everyone else’s life.
Directed by Giovann Attard, the cast features Anthony Ellul, Lydia Portelli, David George Camilleri, Clint Chircop, Lisa Farrugia, Clayton Pace and Jesmond Tabone.
■ Produced by 4Teenth Productions, L-Ewwel Jien! is being staged tomorrow and Sunday at Teatru San Nikola in Tarxien. Saturday’s performance starts at 7.30pm, while Sunday’s starts at 5pm. For more information, call 7909 6060 or look up the production on Facebook.
