Friday, November 4, 2016, 06:11

La Valette Band concert

The La Valette Philharmonic Symphony Band’s annual concert is taking place tomorrow at the Catholic Institute.

A symphony band concert by the La Valette Philharmonic Symphony Band is taking place tomorrow in Floriana.

Held annually to commemorate the band’s success at the International Music Concert held in Como in 1927, this year’s programme features pieces by Giuseppe Verdi, Robert W. Smith, Nicolai Rimsky Korsakow, Saint Saens, Gustav Holst, Joaquin Rodrigo, Johann Strauss II and Cardenio Botti.

■ The concert is being held tomorrow at 7pm at the Catholic Institute in Floriana. For more information, call 2122 1818 or send an e-mail to [email protected].

