Filatov & Karas in Malta

Filatov & Karas (top) will be accompanied by Alida in tonight’s live set at Mansion in St Julian’s.

The remixers of this summer’s hit Don’t Be So Shy by Imany will be performing live tonight in St Julian’s.

DJs Filatov and Karas will perform a live set together with singer Alida for 90 minutes of the best dance music, including their hit. They will be supported by some of Malta’s finest talent – JJoy, Alvin Gee, A-Rn-B & Tonny and more.

Filatov and Karas (Dmitry Filatov and Alex Osokin) are Russian songwriters and electronic music producers. They teamed up in 2012 after more than 10 years of work separately, winning local awards, launching solo albums and hostingradio shows.

They are the producers and songwriters behind multiple international singles. Their remix last year of Imany’s The Good, The Bad and The Crazy took the top position in the iTunes Chart and went platinum in Russia.

Their follow up remix, Don’t Be So Shy, also went platinum and enjoyed strong radio support across the world. It soared to the number one spot in Russia, Poland, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and many more countries and has just started rocking charts in Italy, Portugal, France, Holland, Belgium and the UK.

■ This event is being held tonight at Mansion (Sky Club) in St Julian’s with doors opening at 10pm. For ticket information, call 9975 3030 or send an e-mail to [email protected].