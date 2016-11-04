Announcements

MIZZI. On November 1, MARIA of Għarb, Gozo, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Saviour, Nancy, widow of her son Michael, Mary, Joseph, Sr Antoinette (Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu), Frank and Noel and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 5 at 3.30pm for Għarb parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Għarb cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, and Arka Foundation, Għajnsielem, Gozo, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DE MARCO – JOE. Remembering our dearest dad especially today, the first anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His family. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Sunday, November 6 at 11am at St Mary’s parish church, Attard.

VELLA – ANNE. In loving memory, on the first anniversary of her death. Greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VINCENTI. In loving memory of WILLIAM, today the 37th anniversary of his demise. May he rest in peace. Never forgotten by Anne and family.