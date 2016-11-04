A trauma on television

The happenings of last week’s plane crash will likely remain etched in our memory for years to come. It was quite simply one of those rare “where were you when it happened” moments that will take long to fade away even in this era of non-stop media coverage of disasters and other catastrophic events.

For many of us, the sight of a plane spinning out of control, nosediving into a fireball in such familiar surroundings brought home a sense of dread and vulnerability.

In a matter of hours, the dashboard cam video clip was uploaded on all online news portals, broadcast on television and eventually made headlines all over the world. In the days that followed, the local news bulletins continued to give extensive coverage to the incident and the actual crash was replayed time and time again.

Of course, life has gone on for most of the population. Yet unfortunately for some of us, this event as witnessed on the TV or the internet may be the precursor for a serious anxiety disorder called post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

According to the American Psychiatric Association, PTSD manifests itself through a number of disturbances after exposure to death or serious injury which last for more than one month and cause clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of functioning.

Examples of such disturbances include intrusive symptoms such as nightmares and flashbacks of the traumatic event, persistent avoidance of people, places and particular situations linked to the event, a loss of interest in participating in social activities, a persistent low mood, an exaggerated startle response, concentration problems and sleep disturbances.

Recent studies have shown that there is a relationship between disaster television viewing and PTSD. In one study carried out in the US in 2014, the authors found that the association between the reported frequency of television images by New York City residents post the 9/11 attacks and PTSD remained even after controlling (that is, removing the effect of other variables) for past history of trauma, death of significant ones in the event and direct participation in the rescue efforts.

The same association was reported in studies investigating the impact of media coverage of Hurricane Katrina and the 2004 Asian tsunamis. In another study carried out in 2014 that among other things examined the interplay between media exposure and PTSD following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings the authors surveyed a sample of 78 adolescents who were told to complete a survey about the attacks including media exposure to the event and symptoms related to PTSD.

The results showed that media exposure as well as prior exposure to violence were associated with PTSD symptoms. Moreover it was found that such symptoms were more likely to be triggered in youths with a high physiological reactivity to stress.

In one more study in 2015, Pam Ramsden from the University of Bradford, UK, assessed 189 participants who had completed clinical assessments for PTSD and who had been exposed to mass-casualty events on social media or the internet such as the 9/11 attacks, school shootings and suicide bombings.

Nearly a quarter of the participants were found to have been significantly affected by the media exposure even though none of them had experienced previous trauma and were not present at the actual event.

It is unreasonable to expect the media to curtail its work and limit its involvement in covering violent events not least because it plays a very important role in the aftermath of such events such as by relaying crucial information by the authorities and other important announcements.

Truth be told, many viewers still persist in watching video reports of tragic events despite being forewarned that they may find the images distressing. However these studies clearly demonstrate the importance of ensuring that people, especially vulnerable people and their carers, are made aware of the risks they face by viewing too much images following such events. Feeling anxious or stressed after watching a news programme, feeling unable to turn off the TV or preferring to browse the internet to watch the latest developments regarding the event rather than participating in social activities, or having trouble sleeping are all warning signs that should not be taken lightly.

A useful and appropriate strategy would be to restrict the amount of viewing (for example, limiting it to before bedtime) or changing the type of media coverage being viewed (such as reading newspapers or talking to other people to get relevant information rather than watching TV or browsing the internet).

Above all, people must be informed that adequate psychological support is available should they need it, even though they would not have witnessed the events in person. In this regard the Health Minister’s tweet informing the public of the availability of a psychological support helpline and a walk-in service at the Paola health centre, hours after last week’s incident, was very appropriate and reassuring although it’s not yet clear how many availed themselves of these services.

What is sure however is that given the ever-increasing access to the internet and social media via smartphones and tablets, the implications of these studies are at once significant and concerning and should not be taken lightly.

Claire Axiak is a psychiatrist and psychotherapist at Mental Health Services.