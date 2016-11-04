Advert
Friday, November 4, 2016, 10:23

China's novel punishment for drivers who don't turn off their brights

Dazzling drivers get a taste of their own medicine

Shenzen traffic police posted this image on social media network Weibo.

Shenzen traffic police posted this image on social media network Weibo.

Inconsiderate drivers who misuse their headlights in the Chinese city of Shenzen will be forced to stare at a full-beam headlights for five minutes, traffic police there have warned. 

In a light-hearted social media post, Shenzen traffic police warned drivers of the new punishment, accompanying the warning with a laughing emoticon and a photo of what appears to be a driver being made to sit through the new punishment. 

The image shows a man sitting on stool, facing a police van with its headlights shining into his face. A police officer stands nearby. 

Apart from the novel punishment, offending drivers will also be hit with a 300 yuan (€40) fine. 

The social media post sparked vigorous debate on Chinese social media netword Weibo. Some said the punishment did not go far enough - "I suggest extending the stare time to 30 minutes", one wrote - while others argued the punishment would make roads even more dangerous, with drivers returning to their vehicles dazed and confused. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'Producer threatened me when I refused...

  2. Woman offered free steak dinner instead...

  3. Steven Seagal given Russian citizenship...

  4. China's novel punishment for drivers who...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed