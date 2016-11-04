China's novel punishment for drivers who don't turn off their brights
Dazzling drivers get a taste of their own medicine
Inconsiderate drivers who misuse their headlights in the Chinese city of Shenzen will be forced to stare at a full-beam headlights for five minutes, traffic police there have warned.
In a light-hearted social media post, Shenzen traffic police warned drivers of the new punishment, accompanying the warning with a laughing emoticon and a photo of what appears to be a driver being made to sit through the new punishment.
The image shows a man sitting on stool, facing a police van with its headlights shining into his face. A police officer stands nearby.
Apart from the novel punishment, offending drivers will also be hit with a 300 yuan (€40) fine.
The social media post sparked vigorous debate on Chinese social media netword Weibo. Some said the punishment did not go far enough - "I suggest extending the stare time to 30 minutes", one wrote - while others argued the punishment would make roads even more dangerous, with drivers returning to their vehicles dazed and confused.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.