World War II-era bombs found in Qrendi well

Photo: Ivan Martin

Water Services Corporation workers cleaning a local council well in Qrendi made an explosive discovery this morning, coming face-to-face with a number of World War II-era bombs.

Experts from the army's bomb disposal unit were immediately dispatched to the area and quickly gathered the bombs, which sources said were a combination of butterfly bombs and anti-aircraft shells.

Back in 2007, works to extend Qrendi's cemetery had resulted in a similar discovery, with bomb disposal experts called in to remove a 500kg German Luftwaffe aerial bomb.

Qrendi was heavily bombed during the war, with the town hosting various British garrisons as well as a small airstrip that was used during the Allied Invasion of Sicily in 1943. A monument honouring Qrendi citizens who lost their lives during the war was inaugurated in 1995.