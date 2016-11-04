World War II-era bombs found in Qrendi well
WSC workers make an explosive discovery
Water Services Corporation workers cleaning a local council well in Qrendi made an explosive discovery this morning, coming face-to-face with a number of World War II-era bombs.
Experts from the army's bomb disposal unit were immediately dispatched to the area and quickly gathered the bombs, which sources said were a combination of butterfly bombs and anti-aircraft shells.
Back in 2007, works to extend Qrendi's cemetery had resulted in a similar discovery, with bomb disposal experts called in to remove a 500kg German Luftwaffe aerial bomb.
Qrendi was heavily bombed during the war, with the town hosting various British garrisons as well as a small airstrip that was used during the Allied Invasion of Sicily in 1943. A monument honouring Qrendi citizens who lost their lives during the war was inaugurated in 1995.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.