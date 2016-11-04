What am I to do when my child turns up outside my door, desperate man asks court

A desperate father who breached bail conditions to help his daughter was today granted freedom from arrest after pleading not guilty.

The father, a Syrian man who lives in Qormi, had been arrested on charges of having violated the conditions of bail, ignored a protection order, harassed a social worker, and aided or abetted his daughter escape custody.

"What am I to do when my child turns up outside my door? Should I send her to the police station? She is my daughter,” the frail-looking accused, who cannot be named by court order, said.

The court was told by defence lawyers George Hyzler and Stephen Tonna Lowell that the minor daughter of the man had been placed under a care order and was currently residing in a state home.

However, for the past two years, she repeatedly escaped from the home and landed in trouble. The father received reports from third parties that his daughter was seen in bad company, with a man far older than her and there were also allegations that she was meddling with drugs.

Reports lodged by the father with Appoġġ proved futile, the court heard.

On several occasions the girl turned up at her father's home, begging for clothes and money.

The defence insisted that the accused, who cannot be named by court order, was merely a desperate father who loved his daughter and only had her well-being at heart.

"He is not a criminal, even though he might lack the tactics to handle matters."

"Why were no legal steps taken against the girl's pimp when the identity and photos of this man had been supplied both to Appoġġ and the police?" the defence asked.

It noted it was somewhat ironic that steps were taken against the father who was striving to keep his daughter from going astray.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Elliot Magro, argued that the accused had to respect the care order.

The court, presided by magistrate Charmaine Galea, granted the accused freedom from arrest against a personal guarantee of €1,000. The magistrate explained to the man that he was not to approach the staff from Appoġġ for any reason, not even over the phone.